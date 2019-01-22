Overview of Dr. Mitchell Keschner, MD

Dr. Mitchell Keschner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Keschner works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AT PLAINVIEW in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.