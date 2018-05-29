Dr. Mitchell Manthey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manthey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Manthey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Manthey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.
Dr. Manthey works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora Baycare Medical Center Clinic2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manthey?
I have been seeing Mitchell Manthey, MD and Lisa Winnekens, NP for 2 1/2 years, and find them to be Extremely Knowledgeable, Very Caring, and Highly Professional! They call the day after my procedures to inquire about how I’m feeling, and when I’ve have been in th ER, Dr Manthey has stopped by to check on me!
About Dr. Mitchell Manthey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942226717
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- U Minn Hosps & Clins
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manthey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manthey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manthey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manthey works at
Dr. Manthey has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manthey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Manthey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manthey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manthey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manthey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.