Overview

Dr. Mitchell Manthey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.



Dr. Manthey works at BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.