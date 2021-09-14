See All Dermatologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Mitchell Rubenstein, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Rubenstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Rubenstein works at BRIGHAM & WOMENS HOSPITAL-DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHIATRY in Boston, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham & Womens Hospital-department of Psychiatry
    221 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-4918
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Brigham and Women Fish Center for Women's Health
    850 Boylston St Ste 402, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 14, 2021
    Dr. Rubenstein is the best. I've been with him for over 20 years. He's a great doctor and has a great bedside manner - affable, caring, asks about your life, explains things well. I hope he doesn't retire anytime soon!
    Valerie — Sep 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Rubenstein, MD
    About Dr. Mitchell Rubenstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003873126
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland At Baltimore
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

