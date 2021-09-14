Overview

Dr. Mitchell Rubenstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Rubenstein works at BRIGHAM & WOMENS HOSPITAL-DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHIATRY in Boston, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.