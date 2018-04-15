Dr. Modesto Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Modesto Colon, MD
Dr. Modesto Colon, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Estrella Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.
Phoenix Cardiac Surgery, PC3131 E Clarendon Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 253-9168
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Dr. Colon handled my CABG Surgery. Prior to surgery he ensured I had my head in it, and my game face on. Minutes prior to being put under he left me feeling totally confident that I was in good hands. Post surgery he took a sincere interest in my continued care and recovery. I would recommend Dr. Colon to anyone needing the same care.
About Dr. Modesto Colon, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1083873574
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
