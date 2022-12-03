Dr. Mohamad Kenaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Kenaan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Kenaan, MD
Dr. Mohamad Kenaan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Kenaan works at
Dr. Kenaan's Office Locations
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners100 Michigan St NE # MC117, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 885-5000
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE # 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 885-5000
West Michigan Heart1005 W Green St Ste 100, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions (616) 885-5000
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - North Muskegon2009 Holton Rd, North Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions (616) 885-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohamad Kenaan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1487854485
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
