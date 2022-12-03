Overview of Dr. Mohamad Kenaan, MD

Dr. Mohamad Kenaan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Kenaan works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Hastings, MI and North Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.