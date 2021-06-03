Dr. Mohamed Elkersh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkersh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Elkersh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohamed Elkersh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, AVALA Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Advanced Pain Institute42131 Veterans Ave Ste 100, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- AVALA Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Dr. Elkersh was kind, compassionate, and patient with me while I explained my condition in depth to him. My past experiences have seen me rushed in and having a band aid put on the problem. Thank you Dr. Elkersh and your amazing staff!
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
