Overview of Dr. Mohamed Elkotb, MD

Dr. Mohamed Elkotb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from KAISER WILHELMS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Elkotb works at Desert Valley Medical Associates in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.