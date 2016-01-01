Overview

Dr. Mohamed Homsi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, IU Health University Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Homsi works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.