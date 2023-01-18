Overview of Dr. Mohamed Sultan, MD

Dr. Mohamed Sultan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Alfatah Uviversity|Alfatah Uviversity|Tripoli University School of Medicine|Tripoli University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Sultan works at Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Chantilly, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.