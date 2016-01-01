See All Neurologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Mohammad Abdulrazzak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mohammad Abdulrazzak, MD

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Abdulrazzak, MD

Dr. Mohammad Abdulrazzak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Abdulrazzak works at Fairview General Hospital Laboratory in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Glen Stevens, DO
Dr. Glen Stevens, DO
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Barbara Merriman
Barbara Merriman
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Abdulrazzak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fairview General Hospital Laboratory
    18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-5658
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-5658
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    UTHealth Neurosciences Movement Disorders and Neurodegenerative Diseases Clinic
    6410 Fannin St Ste 1014, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-7080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Abdulrazzak?

Photo: Dr. Mohammad Abdulrazzak, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad Abdulrazzak, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abdulrazzak to family and friends

Dr. Abdulrazzak's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Abdulrazzak

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Abdulrazzak, MD.

About Dr. Mohammad Abdulrazzak, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982068136
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohammad Abdulrazzak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulrazzak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abdulrazzak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abdulrazzak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdulrazzak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdulrazzak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdulrazzak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mohammad Abdulrazzak, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.