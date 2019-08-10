See All Ophthalmologists in Oak Lawn, IL
Dr. Mohammad Al-Khudari Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Al-Khudari Jr, MD

Dr. Mohammad Al-Khudari Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Al-Khudari Jr works at Family Eye Physicians - Oak Lawn in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al-Khudari Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Eye Physicians
    6201 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 636-9393
  2. 2
    14494 John Humphrey Dr, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 226-9393
  3. 3
    4459 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 866-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Aug 10, 2019
    Great doctor. I have known Dr. Al-khudari for almost 20yrs and I feel comfortable with him and his staff. He puts things in layman terms so the patient could understand what needs to be done. That Mokena person is a jerk with his bad review.
    Irene Chassy — Aug 10, 2019
    About Dr. Mohammad Al-Khudari Jr, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1902891948
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Al-Khudari Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Khudari Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Khudari Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Khudari Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Khudari Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Khudari Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Khudari Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Khudari Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

