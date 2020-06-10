Dr. Mohammad Aslam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aslam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Aslam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Mohammad Aslam M.d. & Associates PC101 Mill Creek Ave, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-6732
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
I have been seeing Dr. Aslam for about 4 years for a life long problem with migraines. Once I saw Dr. Aslam my migraines almost instantly became much less frequent. He immediately, luckily for me, prescribed medication that made my whole life better. I had been to other doctors, and tried many medications, but he prescribed the right combination immediately. Whenever I have a problem, he seems to know how to fix it.
- Neurology
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Aslam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aslam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aslam has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aslam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aslam speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.
