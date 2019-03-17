Overview of Dr. Mohammad Hussain, MD

Dr. Mohammad Hussain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Prince Wales MC-Patna U, Bihar and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at MOHAMMAD S HUSSAIN MD in Amityville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.