Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS PAKISTAN KARACHI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville425 N Lee St Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 605-8095
-
2
21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville7751 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 205, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 605-8093Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
He is awesome! He is upfront when he speaks and, in my case, has saved my life more than once. If he doesn't have an answer, he will refer you to a doctor who can help. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Khan. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1669525333
Education & Certifications
- Shands Jacksonville
- Shands Jacksonville
- Shands Jacksonville
- COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS PAKISTAN KARACHI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.