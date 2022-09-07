Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD

Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS PAKISTAN KARACHI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Khan works at 21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.