Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seyyedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD
Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Seyyedi works at
Dr. Seyyedi's Office Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seyyedi?
Great outcome with both my cochlear implants from Dr Seyyedi. He always takes time to make sure you understand him. I am a nurse and have been bery impressed with his care.
About Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1487041653
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seyyedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seyyedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seyyedi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seyyedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seyyedi works at
Dr. Seyyedi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seyyedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Seyyedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seyyedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seyyedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seyyedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.