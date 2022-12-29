Overview of Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD

Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA.



Dr. Seyyedi works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.