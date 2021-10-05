Dr. Mohammad Shbeeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shbeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Shbeeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Shbeeb, MD
Dr. Mohammad Shbeeb, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Dr. Shbeeb works at
Dr. Shbeeb's Office Locations
-
1
Mid State Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center3311 Prescott Rd Ste 211, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6966
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shbeeb?
Yes, I would recommend Dr. Shbeeb. He is very knowledgeable and friendly. He has been my Rheumatologist for many years and continues to be at the top of his profession. I have referred family and friends to him because I trust him due to his honesty when providing test results, and possible treatment options. He clearly explains all avenues of treatment, conducts follow-ups when needed, and has no problems referring you to his network of other health care staff that may specialize in your condition. If he isn't able to assist you with your healthcare needs, he will ensure you are on the path to feeling better sooner than later. Dr. Shbeeb and his staff are the ideal team when rheumatologist specialty care is needed.
About Dr. Mohammad Shbeeb, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1255361069
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shbeeb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shbeeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shbeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shbeeb works at
Dr. Shbeeb has seen patients for Arthritis, Overweight and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shbeeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Shbeeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shbeeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shbeeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shbeeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.