Dr. Mohammad Shoari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Shoari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Shoari, MD
Dr. Mohammad Shoari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shoari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shoari's Office Locations
-
1
Salt Lake Regional Cardiovascular Center82 S 1100 E Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 350-4111
-
2
Mountain Point Foot and Ankle3590 W 9000 S Ste 240, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 505-5370Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Utah Valley Plastic Surgery3000 N Triumph Blvd, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (385) 345-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shoari?
I had seen Dr Shoari years ago and he was the only physician that took the time to actually get to the root of my problem instead of just medicating me and letting my numbness get worse. He is an excellent Neurologist and I would recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Mohammad Shoari, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1740483395
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoari works at
Dr. Shoari has seen patients for Tremor and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.