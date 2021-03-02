Overview of Dr. Mohammad Shoari, MD

Dr. Mohammad Shoari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shoari works at Neuroscience & Rehabilitation Specialists - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in West Jordan, UT and Lehi, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.