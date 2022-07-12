Dr. Mohammed Abdallah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Abdallah, DO
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Abdallah, DO
Dr. Mohammed Abdallah, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health North and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Abdallah works at
Dr. Abdallah's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Surgical Specialists3467 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (561) 483-3989Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health North
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdallah?
Dr Abdallah .!! Amazing surgeon saved my life.April 27 2022,My husbands thanks him my children thank him and I love him!! God Bless him????Adele Snediker
About Dr. Mohammed Abdallah, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1457392300
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart & Lung Ctr
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Atlantic City Medical Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- General Vascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdallah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdallah works at
Dr. Abdallah has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdallah speaks Arabic.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.