Overview of Dr. Mohammed Abdallah, DO

Dr. Mohammed Abdallah, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health North and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Abdallah works at South Florida Surgical Specialists in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.