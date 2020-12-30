Overview of Dr. Mohammed Dallal, MD

Dr. Mohammed Dallal, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dallal works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Consultants Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.