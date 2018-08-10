Dr. Mohammed Elbash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Elbash, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Elbash, MD
Dr. Mohammed Elbash, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Elbash's Office Locations
Premier Eye Center Alexandria2849 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (571) 341-9187
Premier Eye Center209 Elden St Ste 306, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (571) 341-9186
Premier Eye Center171 Elden St Ste 2C3, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 544-9373
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Eye Doc in the region. He took a good care of all my family. he and his staff always very kind to all of us. we are very happy and very grateful for everything.
About Dr. Mohammed Elbash, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1760403240
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical Center
- New York Medical Center
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
