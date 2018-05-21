Overview of Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD

Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Islam works at M Q Islam Physician Pllc in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.