Dr. Mohammed Rahman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Rahman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammed Rahman, DO
Dr. Mohammed Rahman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry-School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman's Office Locations
-
1
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Shelbyville207 S Pine St Ste E, Shelbyville, IL 62565 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahman?
He is very kind and competent. He was recommended by several physicians and has done cervical and lumbar laminectomies on my mom. She has done well with all the surgeries. I highly recommend Dr. Rahman.
About Dr. Mohammed Rahman, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396073813
Education & Certifications
- Childrens' Memorial Medical Center
- Advocate Bromenn Regional Medical Center
- Advocate Bromenn Medical Center
- University Of Medicine and Dentistry-School Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.