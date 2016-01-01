Dr. Pasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohit Pasi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohit Pasi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.

Locations
North Carolina Heart and Vascular2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 400, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 570-7590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Carolina Heart and Vascular-garner400 Health Park Dr Ste 120, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 359-0322
North Carolina Heart and Vascular11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 303A, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 570-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohit Pasi, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Pasi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasi.
