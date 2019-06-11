Overview of Dr. Mohsin Qayyum, MD

Dr. Mohsin Qayyum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Qayyum works at QAYYUM MOHSIN in Friendswood, TX with other offices in Deridder, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Suicidal Ideation and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.