Dr. Mohsin Qayyum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohsin Qayyum, MD
Dr. Mohsin Qayyum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Qayyum works at
Dr. Qayyum's Office Locations
Progressive Womens Health308 S Friendswood Dr Ste 110, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 993-3733
Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Deridder1420 Blankenship Dr, Deridder, LA 70634 Directions (409) 245-0795
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Qayyum has exceptional staff and providers working at Progressive Behavioral Health. The practice is accepting new patients. Dr Wakil is an amazing child/adolescent and adult psychiatrist.
About Dr. Mohsin Qayyum, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qayyum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qayyum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qayyum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qayyum works at
Dr. Qayyum has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Suicidal Ideation and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qayyum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Qayyum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qayyum.
