Overview

Dr. Mohsin Soliman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Soliman works at Overland Park General and Bariatric Surgery in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.