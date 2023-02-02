Dr. Mojca Lorbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mojca Lorbar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mojca Lorbar, MD
Dr. Mojca Lorbar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marlborough, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Ljubljani / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Lorbar's Office Locations
1
Middlesex Cardiology Associates14 Jones Hollow Rd Ste 9, Marlborough, CT 06447 Directions (860) 295-8030
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group420 Saybrook Rd Ste A, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 347-4258
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group51 MAIN ST, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 Directions (860) 636-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very compassionate. Cares about her patients. Always listen to what questions you have and never rushes your visit.
About Dr. Mojca Lorbar, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Slovenian
- 1881681187
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hosp
- St Vincent Hosp
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- University of Ljubljani / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorbar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorbar has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lorbar speaks Slovenian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorbar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorbar.
