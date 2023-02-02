Overview of Dr. Mojca Lorbar, MD

Dr. Mojca Lorbar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marlborough, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Ljubljani / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Lorbar works at Middlesex Cardiology Associates in Marlborough, CT with other offices in Middletown, CT and Old Saybrook, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.