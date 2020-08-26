See All Pediatricians in West Hills, CA
Dr. Mojdeh Zafaranchi, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mojdeh Zafaranchi, MD

Dr. Mojdeh Zafaranchi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zafaranchi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    22110 Roscoe Blvd Ste 303, West Hills, CA 91304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 887-5515
  2. 2
    Mojdeh Zafaranchi M.D.
    23644 Vanowen St, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 887-5515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Allergies
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Allergies

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 26, 2020
    Dr Zafaranchi is the best, she has been taken care of my family for more than 25 years since her previous location because of how amazing the Dr is. and I strongly recommend her to anyone. Sometimes it can be busy but the Dr is worth it. I could never replace Dr Zafaranchi.
    About Dr. Mojdeh Zafaranchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306936687
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Karnatak Medical College
