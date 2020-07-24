Dr. Mollie McDonnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mollie McDonnold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mollie McDonnold, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way12200 Renfert Way Ste G-3, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5264Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Central Texas Expy800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 250, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (512) 503-5265
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. McDonald when my primary OBGYN discovered that my baby-to-be was measuring too small for comfort. Going to Dr. McDonald's office, I was scared, anxious, and confused. She not only took the time to explain to me what was going on, but she answered all my questions with patience and clarity. She's not only a gifted doctor; she's a compassionate, caring person. She made a real difference in my life when I desperately needed good healthcare but also understanding and kindness.
About Dr. Mollie McDonnold, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1881855641
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. McDonnold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonnold has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonnold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.