Dr. Monica Giles, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Giles works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.