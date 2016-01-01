Overview of Dr. Monica Mead, MD

Dr. Monica Mead, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Mead works at Santa Monica Cancer Care in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.