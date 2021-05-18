Dr. Monica Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Monica Reddy, MD
Dr. Monica Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Lutheran Medical Group LLC7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC3534 Brooklyn Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 Directions (260) 432-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy is a very concerning doctor and really listens to you and doesn't rush you out!
About Dr. Monica Reddy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.