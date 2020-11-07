Overview of Dr. Monika Mohan, MD

Dr. Monika Mohan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Mohan works at Advanced Rheumatology in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.