Overview

Dr. Montgomery Hegewald, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.



Dr. Hegewald works at Digestive Health Associates in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.