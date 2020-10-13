Overview of Dr. Morad Awadallah, MD

Dr. Morad Awadallah, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Awadallah works at St. Catherine Of Siena Hospital in Commack, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.