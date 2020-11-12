Overview

Dr. Mostafa Ibrahim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.