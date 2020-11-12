Dr. Mostafa Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mostafa Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Mostafa Ibrahim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8245MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K7, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. Mostafa Ibrahim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1194893636
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Wayne Affil Hosps
- Wayne Affil Hosps
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
