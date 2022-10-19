Dr. Mounir Boutros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mounir Boutros, MD
Overview
Dr. Mounir Boutros, MD is a Dermatologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Boutros works at
Locations
-
1
Mounir Boutros MD Inc5951 Renaissance Pl Ste C, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (567) 297-1631
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boutros?
Dr. Boutros is the best dermatologist in NW Ohio. For any skin issue from a minor rash to skin cancer, and everything in between, this is the place to go. Dr. Boutros has taken care of my sensitive skin for more than 16 years. He's treated everything from an allergic reaction to removal of cysts and moles. And he's done so with unsurpassed expertise, compassion, and dignity. His staff is amazing. If you have any skin issue at all, Renaissance Dermatology is one of the best in Ohio.
About Dr. Mounir Boutros, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235105941
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University|Ohio State University|Trenton Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boutros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boutros accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boutros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boutros works at
Dr. Boutros has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boutros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boutros speaks Arabic.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boutros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boutros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.