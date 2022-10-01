Dr. Mubasher Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mubasher Malik, MD
Overview of Dr. Mubasher Malik, MD
Dr. Mubasher Malik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
Baptist Medical Group6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 210, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-4770
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malik and his staff gave me my life back. I was misdiagnosed for years with Lupus but clearly have Ra. There are many different drugs for autoimmune disease basically they all work the same. There is no magic shot or pill, just something to slow the progression down. We can't blame a physician if the meds don't cure us. They are there to give us relief and a better longer life. I wished they had a magic pill or shot, but I have to be realistic. Not saying people don't have issues with test results or diagnosis cause I got the wrong treatment for years. My personal experience has always been positive.
About Dr. Mubasher Malik, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1225341050
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.