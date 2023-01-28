Dr. Mufaddal Gombera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gombera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mufaddal Gombera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mufaddal Gombera, MD
Dr. Mufaddal Gombera, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital.
Dr. Gombera works at
Dr. Gombera's Office Locations
-
1
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-4041Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sugar Land14861 Southwest Fwy # C-302, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 417-4862
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gombera?
He listens carefully at each visit! He is also able to elicit meaningful information needed to provide the best of care for me and my spouse,
About Dr. Mufaddal Gombera, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1801061908
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gombera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gombera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gombera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gombera works at
Dr. Gombera has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gombera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Gombera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gombera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gombera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gombera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.