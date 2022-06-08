Dr. Muhammad Karim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Karim, MD
Dr. Muhammad Karim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Karim works at
Dmc - Sinai-grace Hospital
6071 W Outer Dr, Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 966-3939
LTACH / Quality Medical Group
29207 Lahser Rd # 200B, Southfield, MI 48034
(248) 799-4300
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
For several years, Dr. Karim has been my primary physician and has seen me through many health issues and crises. His carefulness, thoroughness, and knowledge make him like the boy who held his finger in the levee to prevent the city from being flooded. Dr. Karim, as well as his staff, are well-organized and efficient professionals. His staff provides needed services promptly and accurately, but also with compassion. Like a good physician, Dr. Karim takes notes during a patient visit.
Internal Medicine
34 years of experience
English, Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Persian, Urdu
NPI: 1790830842
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- Wayne State University Grace Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Adamjee Science College 1982
Dr. Karim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karim works at
Dr. Karim speaks Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Persian, Urdu and Urdu.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Karim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karim.
