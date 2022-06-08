Overview

Dr. Muhammad Karim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Karim works at Dmc - Sinai-grace Hospital in Detroit, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.