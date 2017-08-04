See All Cardiologists in Chalmette, LA
Dr. Muhammad Khalid, MD

Cardiology
Dr. Muhammad Khalid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chalmette, LA. They graduated from KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Khalid works at Heart Clinics Of New Orleans in Chalmette, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Gretna, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Heart Center of Chalmette
    901 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043
    Heart Clinics of New Orleans
    1820 Saint Charles Ave Ste 208, New Orleans, LA 70130
    Heart Center of New Orleans East
    8030 Crowder Blvd Ste B, New Orleans, LA 70127
    Heart Clinics of New Orleans
    145 Lapalco Blvd # B, Gretna, LA 70056

  • Touro Infirmary

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Stenting
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Aug 04, 2017
    Dr Khalid gave me my legs back, i could not walk more than a block, and was turned down by another surgeon, Dr Khalid did stents in my legs, i have no pain anymore, i can not thank him enough and am grateful to my Primary care doctor who sent me to Dr Khalid.
    Brenda in New Orleans, LA — Aug 04, 2017
    • Cardiology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1679536338
    • St John Hospital Wayne State University
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Cardiovascular Disease
