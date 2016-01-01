Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Mt. Auburn Nephrology, Inc8260 Pine Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 841-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568462299
Education & Certifications
- Long Is Jewish Med Ctr|Metropolitan Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Spanish.
