Overview of Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD

Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Uddin works at Compassion Health Network in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.