Overview of Dr. Muhmmad Abdullah, MD

Dr. Muhmmad Abdullah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Saint Michael's Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Abdullah works at Ironbound Medical Associates LLC in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.