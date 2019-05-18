See All Rheumatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Mujahed Alikhan, MD

Rheumatology
3.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mujahed Alikhan, MD

Dr. Mujahed Alikhan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Alikhan works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Alikhan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic of Houston Llp
    1701 Sunset Blvd, Houston, TX 77005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 526-5511
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoporosis
Limb Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis (DISH) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 18, 2019
    Dr Alikhan is a compassionate and caring doctor. He always takes the time to listen to my concerns and is very professional. I feel he truly cares about me as a person not just a patient.
    — May 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Mujahed Alikhan, MD
    About Dr. Mujahed Alikhan, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1396924106
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky
    • Assistant Professor, Department Of Internal Medicine, Division Of General Medicine, University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston, Houston, Tx, 2010-2012
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mujahed Alikhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alikhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alikhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alikhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alikhan works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alikhan’s profile.

    Dr. Alikhan has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alikhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Alikhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alikhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alikhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alikhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

