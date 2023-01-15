See All Gastroenterologists in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Mujtaba Butt, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (23)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mujtaba Butt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Butt works at Borland Groover in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange Park
    1465 Kingsley Ave Ste 1101, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 264-9797
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Baptist Clay
    1747 Baptist Clay Dr, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Treatment frequency



Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • American Pioneer
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mujtaba Butt, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194819474
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • King Edward Medical University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Butt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Butt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Butt has seen patients for Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Butt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

