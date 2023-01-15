Overview

Dr. Mujtaba Butt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Butt works at Borland Groover in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.