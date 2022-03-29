Overview of Dr. Mukesh Sinha, MD

Dr. Mukesh Sinha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Sinha works at Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC) in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.