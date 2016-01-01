Dr. Mukund Deshmukh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshmukh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukund Deshmukh, MD
Overview of Dr. Mukund Deshmukh, MD
Dr. Mukund Deshmukh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Deshmukh works at
Dr. Deshmukh's Office Locations
-
1
Pacific Grove Hospital5900 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 275-8500
-
2
Canyon Ridge Hospital5353 G St, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 590-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deshmukh?
About Dr. Mukund Deshmukh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205930377
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deshmukh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshmukh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deshmukh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deshmukh works at
Dr. Deshmukh has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deshmukh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deshmukh speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshmukh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshmukh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshmukh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshmukh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.