Dr. Munazza Sophie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Sophie works at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.