Dr. Munazza Sophie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Munazza Sophie, MD
Dr. Munazza Sophie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Sophie works at
Dr. Sophie's Office Locations
Lvpg Neurology-muhlenberg1770 Bathgate Rd Ste 403, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-8370
Cleveland Clinic Foundation Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 476-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 476-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Munazza Sophie, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1366603730
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sophie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
