Overview

Dr. Murad Aburajab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Aburajab works at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.