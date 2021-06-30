Overview of Dr. Muralidhar Yerramadha, MD

Dr. Muralidhar Yerramadha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania U and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Yerramadha works at Medical Associates of Spacecity in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.